Fish Art Contest

Calling all scratchboard artists and fishermen! In honor of the 10th Annual Silver Salmon Derby, visit the Kenai Community Library during the week of August 31st to pick up a scratch board to create your favorite fish-themed art piece. Drop off your masterpiece at the main desk to enter the contest.

Scratchboards must be dropped off no later than Tuesday, September 8th. All submissions will be posted on our Facebook page. Don't forget to vote for your favorite with a like!

