Did you know that completing a Free and Reduced Lunch application does more than help provide meals for students? The number of qualifying students helps bring additional funding to Kenai Peninsula schools for programs like after-school activities, special education, student supports, and more. The Kenai Peninsula Foundation and KPBSD are encouraging all eligible families to apply this November. Applications are confidential and available online, at school offices, local libraries, and community events. Even if your child doesn't eat school lunch, your application can make a difference. Apply today and help ensure our schools receive the resources our students deserve. The online application is available here: Student Nutrition – Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.