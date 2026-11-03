Graham Cracker Houses
Graham Cracker Houses
Decorate and take home your very own graham cracker house! Houses will be pre-assembled, and all house materials are edible with more for decor. Open to kids 18 and under. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.
Kenai Community Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city