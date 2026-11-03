Grief During the Holidays
Grief During the Holidays
For some, the holiday season can feel heavy. We are partnering with Kenai Public Health for an evening of resources and support for those dealing with grief or mental health during this holiday season. Included in this session will be an activity centered on remembrance-resilience. Adult focused. Children welcome.
Kenai Community Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city