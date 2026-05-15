Grow with Me: Gardening with Steve Latz

Interested in learning about gardening? You are invited to meet with Steve Latz to learn more about growing flowers and vegetables. This program will be a round table where Steve will focus on sharing his experiences with growing food for the table and flowers for eye candy. Discussion topics will include home garden/greenhouse/high tunnel and suggestions to maximize your return on investment. He will share the successes and failures he has learned from experience. Steve is a lifelong gardener who wants to share his knowledge and encourage you to experiment with your growing operation. Please join him and start growing!