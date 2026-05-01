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Harvest Moon Local Food Festival

Harvest Moon Local Food Festival

The Harvest Moon Local Food Festival is a free, family-friendly celebration of local food on the Kenai Peninsula. It brings together farmers, food vendors, and artisans to highlight the region’s abundance. Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, handmade goods, live entertainment, cooking demos, kids’ activities, and community events like a pie contest—all focused on celebrating and supporting local food and community connections.

Soldotna Creek Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kenai Local Food Connection
kenailocalfood@gmail.com
https://www.kenailocalfood.org/
Soldotna Creek Park
251 States Ave
Soldonta, Alaska 99669