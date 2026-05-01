Harvest Moon Local Food Festival
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival
The Harvest Moon Local Food Festival is a free, family-friendly celebration of local food on the Kenai Peninsula. It brings together farmers, food vendors, and artisans to highlight the region’s abundance. Visitors can enjoy fresh produce, handmade goods, live entertainment, cooking demos, kids’ activities, and community events like a pie contest—all focused on celebrating and supporting local food and community connections.
Soldotna Creek Park
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kenai Local Food Connection
kenailocalfood@gmail.com
Soldotna Creek Park
251 States AveSoldonta, Alaska 99669