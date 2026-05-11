Henu Community Wellness Court celebrating National Treatment Court Month
Henu Community Wellness Court celebrating National Treatment Court Month
The Henu Community Wellness Court is celebrating National Treatment Court Month, and the program's success stories throughout the 9 years it's been in operation. The Henu Court mission is supporting wellness and rehabilitation for those in need through a cooperative justice program to create a safe and healthy community.
Kenai Municipal Park
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Henu Community Wellness Court
907-283-8552
pkelley@akcourts.gov
Kenai Municipal Park