© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Henu Community Wellness Court celebrating National Treatment Court Month

Henu Community Wellness Court celebrating National Treatment Court Month

The Henu Community Wellness Court is celebrating National Treatment Court Month, and the program's success stories throughout the 9 years it's been in operation. The Henu Court mission is supporting wellness and rehabilitation for those in need through a cooperative justice program to create a safe and healthy community.

Kenai Municipal Park
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Henu Community Wellness Court
907-283-8552
pkelley@akcourts.gov
Kenai Municipal Park