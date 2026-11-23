The Ninilchik Community Library is holding a Holiday Stocking Raffle fundraiser. TWO lucky winners will take home a festive, hand-crafted stocking loaded with seasonal gifts and useful items.

The drawing for the stockings will take place Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the library's Annual Christmas Stocking Bazaar, a two-day event where local vendors sell artisan food and hand-made crafts. Winners need not be present to win.

Tickets at $5 each and available at Coast Tesoro, the Buzz, Inlet View Lodge, American Legion Post 18, Ninilchik Health and Wellness Club, Twin Rivers Store, Alaska Grown Cannabis, the Peddler, and the Ninilchik Community Library.

Permit #46