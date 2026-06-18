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Hussy Hicks LIVE @ The Goods

Hussy Hicks LIVE @ The Goods

The Goods Sustainable Grocery is proud to present Hussy Hicks from Australia! Known for their killer live shows, Hussy Hicks captivate audiences with their infectious energy, tight harmonies, and musical versatility, creating an unforgettable performance that leaves fans wanting more every time. Come enjoy this all ages show in an intimate venue, full menu available.

The Goods Cafe and Sustainable Grocery
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Hussy Hicks
hussyhicks.com
The Goods Cafe and Sustainable Grocery
45015 Kalifornsky Beach Rd 
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
907-252-2314
thegoodsalaska@gmail.com