Hussy Hicks LIVE @ The Goods
Hussy Hicks LIVE @ The Goods
The Goods Sustainable Grocery is proud to present Hussy Hicks from Australia! Known for their killer live shows, Hussy Hicks captivate audiences with their infectious energy, tight harmonies, and musical versatility, creating an unforgettable performance that leaves fans wanting more every time. Come enjoy this all ages show in an intimate venue, full menu available.
The Goods Cafe and Sustainable Grocery
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Hussy Hicks
The Goods Cafe and Sustainable Grocery
45015 Kalifornsky Beach RdSoldotna, Alaska 99669
907-252-2314
thegoodsalaska@gmail.com