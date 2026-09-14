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International Fly Fishing Film Fest

International Fly Fishing Film Fest

Join Kenai Peninsula Trout Unlimited for IF4, Our annual fundraiser features films, silent auction, Two-Timing Trout Ale from Kenai River Brewing. Get tickets online: https://flyfilmfest.com/kenaiak/.
Tickets: $15.00 or $20.00 at the door.

Main Street Tap in Kenai.
Tickets: $15.00 or $20.00 at the door.
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kenai Peninsula Chapter of Trout Unlimited
907-252-7823

Artist Group Info

david.atcheson@tu.org
Main Street Tap in Kenai.