International Fly Fishing Film Fest
International Fly Fishing Film Fest
Join Kenai Peninsula Trout Unlimited for IF4, Our annual fundraiser features films, silent auction, Two-Timing Trout Ale from Kenai River Brewing. Get tickets online: https://flyfilmfest.com/kenaiak/.
Tickets: $15.00 or $20.00 at the door.
Main Street Tap in Kenai.
Tickets: $15.00 or $20.00 at the door.
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kenai Peninsula Chapter of Trout Unlimited
907-252-7823
Artist Group Info
david.atcheson@tu.org
Main Street Tap in Kenai.