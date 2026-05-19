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Kenai Planting Days

Kenai Planting Days

Come team up with Kenai Parks and Recreation to elevate the city's flower beds for the upcoming Summer!

All ages are welcome; no experience is necessary. Just bring your gloves and help bring color and life to our city’s flower beds.

Following planting efforts, Lunch will be hosted at the Kenai Fire Station for ALL planting volunteers.

Bonus: Groups can reserve time to plant a community flower bed with the city park staff in the days leading up to the main event. This opportunity is available from May 26 –29. To reserve a time, contact Kenai Parks & Recreation at 907-283-8262, or Email parks@kenai.city


Meet Up Details:

Please Bring Gardening Gloves (Limited quantities available)

When: Saturday, May 31st, 10 AM - 12:00 PM, (BBQ at Kenai Fire Station to follow, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

Where: Kenai City Hall Building, Fidalgo Ave. Kenai, AK 99611

Kenai City Hall Building
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kenai Parks & Recreation

Artist Group Info

jbrown@kenai.city
City of Kenai
Kenai City Hall Building
210 Fidalgo Ave
KENAI, Alaska 99611
9072838262
parks@kenai.city
https://www.kenai.city/parksrec/page/kenai-planting-days-0