Kenai Planting Days

Come team up with Kenai Parks and Recreation to elevate the city's flower beds for the upcoming Summer!

All ages are welcome; no experience is necessary. Just bring your gloves and help bring color and life to our city’s flower beds.

Following planting efforts, Lunch will be hosted at the Kenai Fire Station for ALL planting volunteers.

Bonus: Groups can reserve time to plant a community flower bed with the city park staff in the days leading up to the main event. This opportunity is available from May 26 –29. To reserve a time, contact Kenai Parks & Recreation at 907-283-8262, or Email parks@kenai.city



Meet Up Details:

Please Bring Gardening Gloves (Limited quantities available)

When: Saturday, May 31st, 10 AM - 12:00 PM, (BBQ at Kenai Fire Station to follow, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

Where: Kenai City Hall Building, Fidalgo Ave. Kenai, AK 99611