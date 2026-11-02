Kenai Strategic Plan Community Open House

The City of Kenai is developing its first five-year strategic plan in partnership with the University of Kansas’ Center for Workplace Excellence. The plan will help guide City priorities, services, and investments, providing a shared direction for the years ahead.

Community input is central to this work. Residents, local organizations, businesses, Tribal and government partners, City employees, and elected and appointed officials will have opportunities to share what they value about Kenai, where improvements are needed, and what the City should focus on over the next five years. These perspectives will help shape priorities and practical actions that reflect community needs and available resources.