Lego® Club
Lego® Club
Join us every Monday in the Front Conference Room to build awesome Lego® sculptures! Each week a new theme and challenge will help spark your imagination. We will also have a dollhouse open and available each week in the same room! Bring your own doll or play with ours.
Kenai Community Library
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city