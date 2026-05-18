Little Recipes: Homemade Ice Cream
Little Recipes: Homemade Ice Cream
Join us for Little Recipes, our new cooking program for little chefs aged 6 and under! This interactive program invites young ones on a delicious adventure to learn simple recipes and practice fine motor skills in a safe environment. Join us this month to make handmade chocolate or vanilla ice cream! Dress for the mess recommended. *We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.
Kenai Community Library
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city