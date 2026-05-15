Little Recipes: Homemade Salad Dressing

Join us for Little Recipes, our new cooking program for little chefs aged 6 and under! This interactive program invites young ones on a delicious adventure to learn simple recipes and practice fine motor skills in a safe environment. This month, we'll being creating our own salads with homemade dressing! Dress for the mess recommended. *We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.