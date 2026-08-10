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Lord of the Rings Family Trivia

Lord of the Rings Family Trivia

Celebrate Hobbit Day with some Lord of the Rings Trivia! This event for the whole family will feature questions from the book and movie series, and welcomes all beings from Middle Earth and beyond to share their love and wisdom of the Tolkien universe. Dress like a hobbit and get extra points to start your game!

Kenai Community Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/