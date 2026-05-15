Join us for a music workshop with THE LINGONBERRIES! Based out of Kodiak, The Lingonberries are a brother and sister duo that perform a mixture of genres with guitar, piano, loop station, beatbox, keytar, and more. They also specialize in offering a variety of music lessons to explore the creative process of making music! During this workshop, learn to use your own creative ideas and make music from scratch. No experience is required to make something cool and meaningful! Use your voice, instruments, and ideas to create beats, songs, and score on the spot. This class is open to ages 6-12. Registration is required as space is limited.