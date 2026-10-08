We’re partnering with Kenai Peninsula College (KPC) to bring you a program all about natural dyes! Come learn about natural dyes and how they are made. Then, you’ll be invited to make your own piece of art using natural dye. Your artwork will then be used as part of a community exhibit at KPC! Open to all ages. Limit: 30. The University of Alaska is an Equal Opportunity/Equal Access Employer and Educational Institution. The University is committed to a policy of non-discrimination against individuals on the basis of any legally protected status.