Orientation for New Resource Families

Wednesday, June 03, 2026

6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

About resource family orientation

Orientation is the first step to becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Alaska. Join us for a presentation about becoming a foster parent for the Office of Children’s Services. Licensing staff will be in attendance to answer questions.

The orientation will:

Explain the mission and function of the Office of Children’s Services (OCS)

Define the term “resource family”

Outline the steps to become licensed

Review the application process

Clarify available supports

Resource family orientation is held over Zoom.