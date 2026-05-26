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Orientation for New Resource Families

Orientation for New Resource Families

Orientation is the first step to becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Alaska.

The orientation will:

Explain the mission and function of the Office of Children’s Services (OCS)
Define the term “resource family”
Outline the steps to become licensed
Review the application process
Clarify available supports
Register to join
Resource family orientation is held over the phone from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Looking for support with your application? After the orientation we will offer an optional hour-long session to get help with completing the application.

Pre-register now to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

To participate, call 1-800-944-8766, when asked please enter the participate code 26867#. Please remember to hit the # button after entering the code.

Note: If you call in before the group leader you will hear music, please stay on the line and the group leader will be there shortly. Thank you!

Phone/Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

ktinley@nwresource.org
Northwest Adoption Exchange
Phone/Zoom
https://acrf.org/calendar/