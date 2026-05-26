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Orientation for New Resource Families

Orientation for New Resource Families

Orientation is the first step to becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Alaska. Join us for a presentation about becoming a foster parent for the Office of Children’s Services. Licensing staff will be in attendance to answer questions.

The orientation will:

Explain the mission and function of the Office of Children’s Services (OCS)
Define the term “resource family”
Outline the steps to become licensed
Review the application process
Clarify available supports

Resource family orientation is held over Zoom.

Zoom
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

ktinley@nwresource.org
Northwest Adoption Exchange
Zoom