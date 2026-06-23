© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Maggie Quarton

First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize–winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic and is Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and most frequently performed play.

OUR TOWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com

Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
https://pieronetheatre.org/
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
www.pieronetheatre.org