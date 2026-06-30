© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Pictorial Cancellation Event - Soldotna Post Office

Pictorial Cancellation Event - Soldotna Post Office

Join us for a special commemorative event celebrating the beauty, history, and community spirit of the Kenai River Salmon Run. The Soldotna, Alaska, USA Post Office will host a Pictorial Cancellation Ceremony featuring a unique cancellation design created to recognize this special connection between our community, the river, and Alaska’s rich fishing heritage.
The event will include a special unveiling, remarks from community leaders and honored guests, and an opportunity for attendees to receive the commemorative pictorial cancellation on select mail pieces. We invite residents, visitors, collectors, and community partners to join us for this memorable occasion celebrating local tradition and the natural beauty that makes our region unique.

Pictorial Cancellation Event - Soldotna Post Office
0.00
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Soldotna Post Office
907-262-4760
ramon.a.colon@usps.gov
www.usps.com
Pictorial Cancellation Event - Soldotna Post Office
175 N Binkley St
Soldotna , Alaska 99669
907-262-4760
ramon.a.colon@usps.gov
www.usps.com