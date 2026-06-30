Pictorial Cancellation Event - Soldotna Post Office

Join us for a special commemorative event celebrating the beauty, history, and community spirit of the Kenai River Salmon Run. The Soldotna, Alaska, USA Post Office will host a Pictorial Cancellation Ceremony featuring a unique cancellation design created to recognize this special connection between our community, the river, and Alaska’s rich fishing heritage.

The event will include a special unveiling, remarks from community leaders and honored guests, and an opportunity for attendees to receive the commemorative pictorial cancellation on select mail pieces. We invite residents, visitors, collectors, and community partners to join us for this memorable occasion celebrating local tradition and the natural beauty that makes our region unique.

