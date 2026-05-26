Plants for Salmon-Community Planting Day
Plants for Salmon-Community Planting Day
Join us for Family Fishing Day on Resurrection Creek in celebration of the major restoration project happening upstream!
Spend Alaska’s Wild Salmon Day getting your kids on their first salmon and learning about how this impactful restoration project benefits fish and wildlife.
🐟 Family Fishing Day on Resurrection Creek
🗓️ Sunday, August 10
⏰ Noon – 4 pm
📍 Hope – Historic Seaview Café on Resurrection Creek
🍔 Lunch is provided
🎣 Fishing instruction and limited fishing gear is provided
Mile 3.5 Resurrection Creek Rd (0.5 miles before Resurrection Pass North Trailhead)
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Trout Unlimited Alaska
Mile 3.5 Resurrection Creek Rd (0.5 miles before Resurrection Pass North Trailhead)
Mile 3.5 Resurrection Creek RdHope, Alaska 99605
2488388412
duffiek1@msu.edu