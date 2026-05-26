Plants for Salmon-Community Planting Day

Join us for Family Fishing Day on Resurrection Creek in celebration of the major restoration project happening upstream!

Spend Alaska’s Wild Salmon Day getting your kids on their first salmon and learning about how this impactful restoration project benefits fish and wildlife.

🐟 Family Fishing Day on Resurrection Creek

🗓️ Sunday, August 10

⏰ Noon – 4 pm

📍 Hope – Historic Seaview Café on Resurrection Creek

🍔 Lunch is provided

🎣 Fishing instruction and limited fishing gear is provided