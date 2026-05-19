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Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods

Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods

Come to the Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods immediately following the Pride March on June 13th from noon-5pm!

Celebrate Pride at this family friendly event!
There will be a petting zoo, arts/crafts booth, face painting, selfie photo booth, cottage foods, local craft vendors, food truck and coffee truck! Also, enjoy DJ music inside The Goods throughout the day.

Starting at 5pm until 8pm inside The Goods, enjoy Karaoke with Eve!
The Goods kitchen will be open.

The Goods
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Many Voices
9079405783
michele.s.simmons@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/manyvoicesak/

Artist Group Info

michele.s.simmons@gmail.com
The Goods
45015 Kalifornsky Beach Rd Suite A
Soldotna, Alaska 99669