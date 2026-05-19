Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods
Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods
Come to the Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods immediately following the Pride March on June 13th from noon-5pm!
Celebrate Pride at this family friendly event!
There will be a petting zoo, arts/crafts booth, face painting, selfie photo booth, cottage foods, local craft vendors, food truck and coffee truck! Also, enjoy DJ music inside The Goods throughout the day.
Starting at 5pm until 8pm inside The Goods, enjoy Karaoke with Eve!
The Goods kitchen will be open.
The Goods
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Many Voices
9079405783
michele.s.simmons@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
michele.s.simmons@gmail.com
The Goods
45015 Kalifornsky Beach Rd Suite ASoldotna, Alaska 99669