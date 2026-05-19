Come to the Pride Celebration at Saturday Market at The Goods immediately following the Pride March on June 13th from noon-5pm!

Celebrate Pride at this family friendly event!

There will be a petting zoo, arts/crafts booth, face painting, selfie photo booth, cottage foods, local craft vendors, food truck and coffee truck! Also, enjoy DJ music inside The Goods throughout the day.

Starting at 5pm until 8pm inside The Goods, enjoy Karaoke with Eve!

The Goods kitchen will be open.