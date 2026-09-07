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Researching Emperor Geese at the Edges of the Winter Range

Researching Emperor Geese at the Edges of the Winter Range

Wildlife Biologist, Robin Thomas will be presenting through Zoom, research on the Emperor Goose. Nearly the entire world population breeds on the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge in Western Alaska but unlike other geese, they also winter in Alaska. Hear what it's like to study these remarkable birds and about the challenges and triumphs of capturing geese during the winter in coastal Alaska. This is a watch party with Fall kick off soup feed. Check out the website alaskarefugefriends.org for more information.

Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Alaska National WIldiife Refuges
907-226-4631
kacheakshorebird@gmail.com
https://alaskarefugefriends.org/

Artist Group Info

kachemakshorebird@gmail.com
Friends of Alaska National WIldiife Refuges
Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
2139 Ski Hill Rd.
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
9072264631
kachemakshorebird@gmail.com
https://alaskarefugefriends.org/