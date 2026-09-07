Researching Emperor Geese at the Edges of the Winter Range

Wildlife Biologist, Robin Thomas will be presenting through Zoom, research on the Emperor Goose. Nearly the entire world population breeds on the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge in Western Alaska but unlike other geese, they also winter in Alaska. Hear what it's like to study these remarkable birds and about the challenges and triumphs of capturing geese during the winter in coastal Alaska. This is a watch party with Fall kick off soup feed. Check out the website alaskarefugefriends.org for more information.