The Resilient Alaska Youth Program is currently looking for new community partners and Youth Activity Coordinators across Alaska. If your community would like to offer safe, supportive afterschool and summer activities for youth ages 5 to 18, the RAY Program can help bring those opportunities to your area. RAY partners with schools, Tribal organizations, community centers, and other local organizations to provide youth programs that promote leadership, cultural engagement, recreation, academic enrichment, and healthy connections. We're also recruiting Youth Activity Coordinators. These local leaders serve as positive role models and help organize and lead activities that reflect the strengths and interests of their communities. To learn more about becoming a RAY site or applying to be a Youth Activity Coordinator, contact the RAY Program at 907-764-4983, email ray@ruralcap.org, or visit ruralcap.org