Saturday Market at The Goods - Alaska SeaLife Center Day!

Saturday Market at The Goods is THRILLED to welcome the Alaska SeaLife Center to the market on Saturday, July 11th from Noon-5PM.

Pam Parker is a Research Associate at the SeaLife Center. Pam, along with a member of the Education Staff, will have a booth of educational information about the Center and also, a coloring station for kids of all ages. They will also have a donation jar on hand if you would like to give and help support the wonderful work of this fabulous facility located in Seward, Alaska. A percentage of sales from our vendors will also be donated to the SeaLife Center.

There will be lots of local craft/artisan booths, food truck, coffee stand and The Goods grocery/restaurant to fulfill your shopping needs. And if that isn't enough to bring you to our Market, there will also be a wonderful petting zoo and local cottage food stand. Loads of fun for everyone in the family!