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Seed Saving with JD Sneed

Seed Saving with JD Sneed

JD Sneed began keeping seeds with his grandfather over 60 years ago. Since then, he has been fortunate to learn from some of the true masters of the craft. In turn, he has raised many varieties of seed for gardeners, homesteaders, farmers, and small, regional seed companies. He has found that our seeds are interwoven with our lives, part of our culture, and connection with those who have come before us and with those who follow our generation. He hopes the seeds he shares will enable folks to be independent, self-sufficient, and food-secure.

Kenai Community Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/