© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Set it and Forget it: Hydroponics

Set it and Forget it: Hydroponics

One jar, one plant, no crazy pumps or filters. Learn one of the simplest hydroponic methods and grow fresh greens in no time. The Kratky method of hydroponics is a "set-it-and-forget-it" technique, where you let the plant do all the work for you. The first 20 registrants will get to assemble their own setup to take home enjoy.

Kenai Community Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/