Set it and Forget it: Hydroponics
Set it and Forget it: Hydroponics
One jar, one plant, no crazy pumps or filters. Learn one of the simplest hydroponic methods and grow fresh greens in no time. The Kratky method of hydroponics is a "set-it-and-forget-it" technique, where you let the plant do all the work for you. The first 20 registrants will get to assemble their own setup to take home enjoy.
Kenai Community Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city