Sewing Open Lab

Head over to the Kenai Community Library and bring your sewing projects. We have the tools you need to create and explore. Participants must bring their own fabric, patterns, thread, and notions (interfacing, zippers, etc.) for the project, we’ll provide the machines. Participants will be required to attend the 15-minute “Introduction to the Sewing Machine” class held at the start of the program. Youth 8-17 must have a signed waver and be accompanied by an adult to attend.