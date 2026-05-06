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Simply Soups: Adult + Youth Edition

Simply Soups: Adult + Youth Edition

Join local chef Bobbi Stelljes for a hands-on Stone Soup cooking class!

Inspired by the classic story Stone Soup, each adult and youth pair will bring one soup ingredient to share and help create a variety of delicious soups together.

One adult will register only. Space is limited, please register online here: https://soldotna.libcal.com/event/16699603

Soldotna Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley St
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org/library