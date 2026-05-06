Simply Soups: Adult + Youth Edition
Simply Soups: Adult + Youth Edition
Join local chef Bobbi Stelljes for a hands-on Stone Soup cooking class!
Inspired by the classic story Stone Soup, each adult and youth pair will bring one soup ingredient to share and help create a variety of delicious soups together.
One adult will register only. Space is limited, please register online here: https://soldotna.libcal.com/event/16699603
Soldotna Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org