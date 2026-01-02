Get stoked for ski season with the newest ski flick from Matchstick Productions — "The Way Out." Check out the trailer here: https://matchstickpro.com/the-way-out/

Meet candidates for the Tsalteshi Board of Directors and find out what's new with Tsalteshi Trails Association! Free food, and beverages for sale from Kenai River Brewing. Come hang out with the coolest ski people around!

FREE for TTA members! Or $20 for nonmembers. Renew or start a TTA membership and get in for free! Renew or start a membership here:

https://www.tsalteshi.org/join-us/

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. TTA presentation at 6 p.m. Film starts around 6:45 p.m.