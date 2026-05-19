Soldotna-Kenai Meet and Greet with Matt Schultz, candidate for US House of Representatives
Soldotna-Kenai Meet and Greet with Matt Schultz, candidate for US House of Representatives
Please join US House candidate, Matt Schultz, for a Meet & Greet. Bring your friends, family and questions for Matt. He is eager to meet the folks in the Soldotna/Kenai area and answer questions your may have. The event is at the Sports Center in the conference room.
Soldotna Sports Complex
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Matt Schultz for Alaska
info@mattschultzforalaska.com
Artist Group Info
michele.s.simmons@gmail.com
Soldotna Sports Complex
538 Arena AveSoldotna, Alaska 99669