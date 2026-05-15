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STEAM Camp

STEAM Camp

Transform your child’s summer into a hands-on learning adventure at this 3-day STEAM camp. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Students will be able to program, create, and bring coding to life with no prior experience needed. Designed for ages 8 - 14. Early registration is encouraged.

Kenai Community Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/