STEM: Sink or Float?

Can you build the ultimate watercraft out of foil? How much weight can it carry? How do boats float? Join us as we explore the concepts of buoyancy and density. Trial your boat and start loading it up! We will be adding Lego bricks to represent shipping containers.

Program will start promptly at 4pm. Supplies are limited, register please.

This program is designed for kids ages 5 and up. REGISTER HERE: https://soldotna.libcal.com/event/16475764