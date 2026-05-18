Storywalk Storytime
Storywalk Storytime
Storytime is on the move! Join the Kenai Community Library at Daubenspeck Family Park to enjoy a guided StoryWalk. Our walk along the short lakeside trail will be filled with some songs and fun for the whole family! The walk will begin on the south side of the park by the covered picnic tables. Parental supervision of their children is required at all times during this program.
Kenai Community Library
01:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city