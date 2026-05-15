Summer Food Service Program

The Kenai Community Library is partnering with the Food Bank of Alaska and distributing FREE pre-packaged lunches to all children 18 and under. No requirements, all kids welcome! We will provide a non-congregate meal service this year, meaning that during this distribution time, each child picks up 7 meals to eat at home throughout the next week. Child must be present to pick up meals. This program begins on May 26th and ends on August 11th. This program is made possible by the Food Bank of Alaska. This institution and its partners are equal opportunity providers.