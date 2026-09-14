Tech Time
Tech Time
Tech time is available at the Kenai Community Library for anyone with basic technology questions. We can help you with: basic computer skills, accessing library resources, how to access eBooks and audiobooks, using devices such as eReaders, tablets, and smartphones, digital photos, social media, and email. *We do not take apart or repair devices, assist with financial transactions, or handle malware/viruses. Appointments required.
Kenai Community Library
Every week through Oct 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city