Tech time is available at the Kenai Community Library for anyone with basic technology questions. We can help you with basic computer skills, accessing library resources, how to access eBooks and audiobooks, using devices such as eReaders, tablets, and smartphones, digital photos, social media, and email. *We do not take apart or repair devices, assist with financial transactions, or handle malware/viruses. While we will do our best to assist you with your technology needs, these are offered to allow you to expand your skills, not as a replacement for commercial tech support. Appointments required.