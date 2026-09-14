Tech Time at the Senior Center

Library Tech Time is coming to the Senior Center! We can help you with: basic computer skills, accessing library resources, how to access eBooks and audiobooks, using devices such as eReaders, tablets, and smartphones, digital photos, social media, and email. *We do not take apart or repair devices, assist with financial transactions, or handle malware/viruses. While we will do our best to assist you with your technology needs, these are offered to allow you to expand your skills, not as a replacement for commercial tech support.