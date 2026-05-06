Tech Tutor
Tech Tutor
Need help with your device or digital questions? The Tech Tutor is available for anyone seeking one-on-one assistance with basic technology skills.
We can assist with:
Basic computer and smartphone use
Using eReaders and tablets
Accessing library resources
Downloading eBooks and audiobooks
Managing digital photos
Social media and email basics
We cannot assist with:
Device setup or software installation
Completing applications or forms
Device repair or disassembly
Financial transactions
Malware or virus issues
Please note: This program is intended to help you build your skills and confidence, it is not a substitute for professional tech support. Register at the service desk or call 907-262-4227. Drop-ins are welcome based on availability.
Soldotna Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every month on Friday through Aug 21, 2026.
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org