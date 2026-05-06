Need help with your device or digital questions? The Tech Tutor is available for anyone seeking one-on-one assistance with basic technology skills.

We can assist with:

Basic computer and smartphone use

Using eReaders and tablets

Accessing library resources

Downloading eBooks and audiobooks

Managing digital photos

Social media and email basics

We cannot assist with:

Device setup or software installation

Completing applications or forms

Device repair or disassembly

Financial transactions

Malware or virus issues

Please note: This program is intended to help you build your skills and confidence, it is not a substitute for professional tech support. Register at the service desk or call 907-262-4227. Drop-ins are welcome based on availability.