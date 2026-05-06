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Teen Writers' Workshop

Teen Writers' Workshop

Get cozy with a hot beverage and join up with other writers to bust through your writer's block! Talk about recent books you've read and why you liked them (or didn't)! If you'd like feedback on a scene you're working on, send up to three pages to lmeyer@soldotna.org before the program begins!

Soldotna Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley St
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org/library