Tessa Hulls, Pulitzer Prize winning author from Alaska will present Tessa Hulls: Giving Voice to the Arctic Refuge with a watch party at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. A unique artist experienced a unique residency when Tessa packrafted the Marsh Fork of the Canning River embedded with two Arctic National Wildlife staff. Tessa says, "I will give an overview of the refuge history and talk about my own experience of being humbled into action by the scale of the land." Free copies will be available of the graphic "zine" One River: Many Braids: Paddling the complexity and Connection of the Marsh Fork of the Canning River Tessa wrote and illustrated as a result of her residency. This is a regular monthly meeting of Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges. All are welcome.