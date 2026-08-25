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True Tales Told Live

True Tales Told Live

Join True Tales Told Live and KDLL for Summer Adventure stories! Come take a last gasp of summer with this outdoor event at Centennial Campground in Soldotna. We'll be at the covered pavilion, first thing on your right as you come down the hill. Free parking. Bring your own chair and beverage. And come hungry! Food will be available for purchase from The Goods/Where It's At from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Centennial Park
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

True Tales Told Live
907-394-6397
info@kdll.org
https://www.facebook.com/TrueStoriesToldLiveAlaska
Centennial Park
Cenntenial Park Road
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
907-262-3151
jtodd@soldotna.org
https://www.soldotna.org/departments/parks-and-recreation