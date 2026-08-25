Join True Tales Told Live and KDLL for Summer Adventure stories! Come take a last gasp of summer with this outdoor event at Centennial Campground in Soldotna. We'll be at the covered pavilion, first thing on your right as you come down the hill. Free parking. Bring your own chair and beverage. And come hungry! Food will be available for purchase from The Goods/Where It's At from 5:30-7:30 p.m.