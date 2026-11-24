Join Tsalteshi Trails for a community tree ski! The Moose Loop behind Skyview Middle School will be open to skiing, kick sleds, fat-tire bikes, snowshoes and walking to view our decorated trees from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. (The ski trails behind Skyview are closed to everything but skiing anytime outside this event.) Plus a warming fire, snacks and hot drinks. The event is free and open to everyone. No registration required, just come out and enjoy winter!