Tsalteshi Tree Ski Decoration Day
Tsalteshi Tree Ski Decoration Day
Help Tsalteshi trim our trees for the community Tree Ski! Join the Tsalteshi crew at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 to decorate trees along the Moose Loop. Meet at the TTA maintenance building behind the Skyview Pool. Help with TTA's decorations or bring your own. We'll have extendable poles, ladders and sleds available to use. Businesses, families, organizations, etc., come adopt a tree to decorate! Signage advertising your group is welcome!
Questions? Contact Jenny at info@tsalteshi.org or 907-394-6397.
More info here: https://www.tsalteshi.org/2026/11/23/tree-ski-2024/
And join us for the community Tree Ski on Jan. 10!
Tsalteshi Trails, Skyview Trailhead
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Tsalteshi Trails Association
907-394-6397
info@tsalteshi.org
Tsalteshi Trails, Skyview Trailhead
46188 Sterling HwySoldotna, Alaska 99669
907-394-6397
info@tsalteshi.org