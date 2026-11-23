Help Tsalteshi trim our trees for the community Tree Ski! Join the Tsalteshi crew at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 to decorate trees along the Moose Loop. Meet at the TTA maintenance building behind the Skyview Pool. Help with TTA's decorations or bring your own. We'll have extendable poles, ladders and sleds available to use. Businesses, families, organizations, etc., come adopt a tree to decorate! Signage advertising your group is welcome!

Questions? Contact Jenny at info@tsalteshi.org or 907-394-6397.

More info here: https://www.tsalteshi.org/2026/11/23/tree-ski-2024/

And join us for the community Tree Ski on Jan. 10!

