UAA's CAS Community Lecture Series - Live Steaming at KPC

Kenai Peninsula College is proud to Live Stream UAA's CAS Community Lecture Series for our local communities! This month features The Art of Leadership: Lessons from the American Presidency with Jon Meacham on Wednesday, October 7, at 7 pm.

Soldotna Campus will be streaming in the McLane Commons

Homer Campus will be streaming in Pioneer Hall

Upcoming Schedule of Speakers (All events begin at 7:00 PM)

Wednesday, October 7, 2026: The Art of Leadership: Lessons from the American Presidency with Jon Meacham

Thursday, November 5, 2026: Alaska: A Story Still Being Written with Willie Hensley

Thursday, February 4, 2027: The Art of Health and the Science of Trust with Drs. Anne Zink and Jay Butler

Thursday, March 4, 2027: The New Space Age with Kathryn Sullivan

Thursday, April 15, 2027: The Art of Journalism: An Evening with Mary Louise Kelly

About the Lecture Series: The CAS Community Lecture Series brings the world to Alaska and Alaska to the world. The series showcases speakers with a broad and diverse range of expertise and a deep well of insight. We’ll spotlight the remarkable contributions of national figures, as well as Alaska-based scholars, artists, and culture bearers to gain a better understanding of our state, nation, and the world around us. Please join us as we celebrate knowledge, inspire curiosity, and strengthen the bonds that make our community unique.

If you have any questions, please reach out:

Homer Campus Jill at 907-235-1674, jmburnham@alaska.edu

Soldotna Campus Whitney at 907-262-0318, wlcavazos@alaska.edu