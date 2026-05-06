Used Book & Art Sale

Used book and Art Sale in the library basement bookstore. Gently used books and art are available at bargain prices. Paperback books are 25 cents each or 5 for $1. Hardcover books are only $1. We have a wonderful selection of children's books, jigsaw puzzles, DVD's, CD's, and more. All proceeds go to support the many programs offered at our library.

Self Serve Book Shopping - The Book Sale Shelf in the library foyer is always well stocked with a wonderful selection of books. Shop anytime the library is open and place your money in the donation box.

We are accepting book and art donations, but no magazines please. Contact Vicki Johnston-Freese at (907) 262-6221 or email her at KenaiLibrarian48@gmail.com. She will be happy to meet you at the library back door with a cart to help unload your items. This is recycling at its best.